Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $59.70, but opened at $61.79. Foot Locker shares last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 41,550 shares changing hands.

The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $46,778,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,699.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 282,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,215.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,947 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

