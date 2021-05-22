Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.96.

F traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,958,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,829,141. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

