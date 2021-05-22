Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $215.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,255 shares of company stock worth $10,820,465. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

