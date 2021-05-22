Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 61.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Fortis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fortis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Fortis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,423,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,123,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

