Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

FTV opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85. Fortive has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

