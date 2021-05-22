FortKnoxster (FKX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $754,233.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $10.61 million and $754,233.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00018873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.14 or 0.00887303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00089734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

