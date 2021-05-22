Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Gap Down to $36.49

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.49, but opened at $35.34. Franchise Group shares last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

