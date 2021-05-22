Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$199.25.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$180.91 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$222.15. The stock has a market cap of C$34.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$173.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6814145 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.