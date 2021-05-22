Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO Sells $487,920.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 379,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

