Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $81.36. 380,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,968. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

