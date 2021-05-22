Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

FRLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

