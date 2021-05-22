Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 868,454 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $21,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,006 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,698 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 48,295 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of -454.06 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.