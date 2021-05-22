FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $151.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting's shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The outperformance partly reflects better-than-expected results in the past two quarters. The company’s unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and industry under a single platform makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. The company's international operations help expand its geographic footprint and contribute to top-line growth. On the flip side, escalating investments are likely to increase FTI Consulting' costs and weigh on the bottom line. Global operations expose the company to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Seasonality makes profit prediction difficult.”

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE:FCN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.85. 197,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,562. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.