FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.83) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.78). Wedbush also issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGTC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

