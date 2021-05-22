FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Taseko Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.55.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

