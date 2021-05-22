G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $21.16 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $890.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 6,498.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

