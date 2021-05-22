Gabelli Upgrades nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) to Buy

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NCNO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

NCNO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.64. 1,171,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,886.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 27.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 15.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth $5,468,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth $6,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

