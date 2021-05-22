Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. 536,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,412. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.