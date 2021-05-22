GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.37.

GDS stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,073. GDS has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

