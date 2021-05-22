GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Earns Sell Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on G1A. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.97 ($39.97).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €35.30 ($41.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.41. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a fifty-two week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.