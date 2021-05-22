General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 53,320,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,633,148. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

