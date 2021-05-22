General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.
Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 53,320,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,633,148. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
