General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. 2,701,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.