Genesis Shards (GS) Price Down 48.8% This Week

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $8.38 million and $614,174.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00059393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00360565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00189030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003808 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.00850806 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

