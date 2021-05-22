GenesisX (XGS) Price Down 39.8% Over Last Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $57,455.51 and approximately $396.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

