German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Position Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,685 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,993,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.76. 57,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. Research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,856. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

