Girard Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 4,548 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,548 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

BK stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,669,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

