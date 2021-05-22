Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.61 and a 200-day moving average of $232.90. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

