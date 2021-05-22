GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after purchasing an additional 495,391 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,335,000 after buying an additional 193,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

