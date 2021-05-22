GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Trading 18.1% Higher

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)’s stock price traded up 18.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.27. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 20,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a market cap of $10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

