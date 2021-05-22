GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Trading 18.1% Higher

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)’s stock price traded up 18.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.27. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 20,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a market cap of $10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

