Global Rental Token Hits Market Capitalization of $555,573.82 (GRT)

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 98.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Global Rental Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Global Rental Token has a market cap of $555,573.82 and $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Global Rental Token has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.31 or 0.00882455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00091044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Global Rental Token Coin Profile

Global Rental Token (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Rental Token’s official website is globalrentaltoken.com . The official message board for Global Rental Token is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

