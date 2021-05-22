Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB)’s share price rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 6,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 11,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57.

