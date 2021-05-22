Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 10.2%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price shot up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51. 268,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,658,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSAT. Morgan Stanley cut Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 402,395 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Globalstar by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

