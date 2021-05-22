Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,670. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,150 shares of company stock worth $25,610,549 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

