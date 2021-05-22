Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $11.70

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $12.21. Golar LNG shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 8,289 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at about $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after buying an additional 1,643,468 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after buying an additional 1,090,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,621,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.