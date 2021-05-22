Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last Week

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a market cap of $20,961.18 and $38.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00059271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00364043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00194082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003771 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.01 or 0.00819599 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

