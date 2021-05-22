Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Anthony A. Marnell III Sells 13,456 Shares

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 96,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,448. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.