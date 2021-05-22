Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Down to $41.31

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.31, but opened at $38.71. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands.

GDEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

