GoldFund Reaches Market Cap of $661,493.27 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $661,493.27 and approximately $83.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldFund has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007655 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 311.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000882 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.