Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Bought by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 403,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after buying an additional 87,752 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,447,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,811,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of GSEW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,525 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00.

