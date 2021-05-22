Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.46. 845,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,206,016. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $363.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

