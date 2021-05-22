Gould Asset Management LLC CA Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.77. 3,920,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,390. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

