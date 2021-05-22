Gould Asset Management LLC CA Takes $242,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 12,869,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,505,000 after buying an additional 804,996 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,671,000 after buying an additional 650,970 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after buying an additional 593,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 340,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.52. 725,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

