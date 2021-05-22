Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 44.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.40. 434,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,187. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.