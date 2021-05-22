Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.43 ($28.74).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties stock opened at €22.10 ($26.00) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.99.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.