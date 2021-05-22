Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.09

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 372380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

