Graphic Packaging Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,229 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,417% compared to the typical volume of 81 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 393.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 782,185 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $32,548,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 44.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,474,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 764,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,381,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 61,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

