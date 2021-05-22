Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0478 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $1,795.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

