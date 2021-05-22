Gravity Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 81.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Gravity has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $315,661.87 and approximately $13.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00064252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00395107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00201496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.78 or 0.00920354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gravity

