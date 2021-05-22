Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

GRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.29.

NASDAQ:GRAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 244,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,698. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 922,746 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

