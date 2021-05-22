Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

GO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.79. 1,651,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $1,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,992 shares of company stock worth $12,097,902 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

